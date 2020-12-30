To the editor:
The term 20/20 has for decades been associated with describing a normal or perfect vision, meaning that a person can see everything in front of them clearly and in focus.
How ironic that the year 2020 (20/20) has given us clear and in-focus views of so much that has always been in front of us, yet taken for granted, ignored, overlooked or just given little to no value. Views that have been forgotten for so long or just never seen before. Clear and in-focus views of so much that affects our lives, the lives of others and the world around us.
2020 will go down in history as being remembered for many different things, but I will always remember it as the year that people gained vision and focus on the true value of the world and the lives and things within it.
Richard Banks
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.