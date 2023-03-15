To the editor:
Two weeks ago, I went to class in shorts. You read that right. Middle of February, in Amherst, Massachusetts, I was walking to my “Politics and the End of the World” seminar in shorts.
Climate change is no longer a thing of the future – it is here, right now. We are witnessing the very consequences that come from our actions firsthand. The global warming crisis is knocking on Massachusetts’ door. Are we finally going to answer the call?
The 100% Clean Act can pick up the phone.
In this bill, Massachusetts would transition to clean energy by 2035 and 100% clean heating and transportation by 2045. This bill is being reintroduced this current legislative session.
Climate change is not backing down, and neither should we. Carbon dioxide emissions continue to increase daily, sea levels are still rising, and this bill is the boldest climate legislation that the state has seen.
Massachusetts has an opportunity to be a beacon for the rest of the country, as it has time and time again. If this 100% Clean Act is passed, the people of Massachusetts will have shown what real, physical change looks like.
I push for our representatives to pass this act before we run out of time and there are no more options left.
MEGAN DIGIOVANNI
Amherst
