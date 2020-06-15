To the editor:
I am writing today to urge city officials to close State Street this summer, not only for the benefit of "restaurant owners," but to the enjoyment of residents and tourists that frequent our wonderful city.
Offering up parking spaces to those looking to expand into the street is definitely not enough. Who wants to sit outdoors, awkwardly six feet away from everyone, dealing with masks, in the summer heat – with vehicles driving by emitting exhaust?
While I understand that there are other establishments downtown, beyond restaurants, one cannot deny that the restaurant scene is a large contributing factor to all other facets of downtown businesses.
Prior to living in Newburyport, I was a lifelong resident of Haverhill. My parents and I only came to Newburyport if we were going out to dinner. If we ventured into a store (the Dragon's Nest and the Cuckoo's Nest were my childhood favorites), it was because we were here to eat.
Even if the street cannot be closed 24/7, or every single day of the week, I believe you can commit to your "four-day events" all summer long. I think that we can get together with the businesses on the street and come up with thoughtful solutions to any concerns or logistical problems.
We can allow certain one-way streets to temporarily be both ways. We can designate a few 15-minute spots in the Green Street lot for anyone doing pickups or takeout.
Without the draw of a pedestrian-friendly main drag, with enough space to socially distance, dine outdoors and shop, I fear the local economy is doomed.
Again, I urge you to close State Street!
Sarah Pratt
Newburyport
