To the editor:
The service station at the corner of State and High streets has now been vacant and visibly abandoned for close to four years and no one at Newburyport City Hall seems to care.
And yet, it seems that lawn maintenance and snow removal from the sidewalk has been provided by the Newburyport Department of Public Services, funded by taxpayer money.
In addition, neglected maintenance has allowed a tree to fall on an adjacent structure on State Street, causing damage. Fences are crumbling. Not to mention illicit parking that seems to be the norm.
The zoning ordinance indicates that the business has no legal reason to still exist in this location. How can this be and how much longer will this go on?
Why has the mayor’s office and Newburyport Zoning Board tolerated this eyesore in the middle of what some consider one of the loveliest city roadways in New England?
Marc Cendron
Newburyport
