To the editor:
On Sept. 14, an article on the front of The Daily News said, "Beach restrooms only open weekends."
Does anyone realize the elderly visit the beach now that the crowds have left? Well, we "elderly women" have what doctors call "frequency," which means when "we gotta go, we gotta go."
Now, you have denied us restrooms when we need them. Thank you, Neil Harrington.
Now, another issue I have is this: On weekends, they alter the signal light. That is so people from out of town can get to the beach faster.
My complaint with that plan is that residents who live in Great Meadow Village at 23 Beach Road can't come or go out of this complex without taking their lives in their hands. I have several times tried getting out into traffic but seldom does anyone stop to let you out – not even the police cruisers!
Now, that you have started my week on the wrong foot, I will say, "Adieu."
Carole Cheverie
Salisbury
