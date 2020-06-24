To the editor:
I seriously implore fellow residents, the mayor and city councilors to reconsider what many are calling the "Mayor's Folly" with the closing of downtown Newburyport streets to regular traffic for these eight days.
Although I sympathize with the plight of the restaurants and food service entities, the decision-making powers have badly misjudged the temperament of the Massachusetts populous and specifically Newburyport residents. The plight of the restaurants is a result of the pandemic and little else, except maybe the absurd prices many restaurants are charging.
Newburyport is not Moody Street in Waltham, nor Hanover Street in the North End and any trip for the Newburyport entourage to spend taxpayer monies for lunch in the North End is nothing more than an ego trip by the city administration and Chamber of Commerce management.
However, despite the inconvenience and disregard for the downtown residents and taxpayers, my purpose here is to discuss the thousands of dollars this is costing the residents for police overtime and paid extra duty.
This is in addition to all the men and heavy equipment that the DPW is expending to relocate the barriers back and forth for the street closings. I counted four DPW men the other day and a huge tractor/forklift moving the barriers in place.
Meanwhile the traffic was blocked with police detail and closed for this work two hours before the designated 4 p.m. time! Of course, this effort and cost is doubled when the barriers are moved back Sunday night/Monday morning. The police cost alone for traffic details will be many thousands of dollars!
Can we get a full financial accounting of this whimsical, poorly planned and ineffectively managed decision by a badgered effort of only a couple of restaurateurs? How about the increased occupancy and revenue this weekend by the other "Mayor's Folly" – our $15 million parking garage that no one uses?
I believe any revenue is negligible at best!
Once again, I seriously implore the city and its governance to start acting in a more fiscally responsible manner regarding issues such as these. Do you really think anyone did a cost analysis of this farcical and expensive decision?
Do you really think we should be dumping more money into things like this and the rail trail when we are facing a budget deficit and teacher/school layoffs and other far more important issues for the city?
Speak up! This is public taxpayer money! Contact your councilor, the mayor's office, the Chamber management and The Daily News.
Kevin Bannigan
Newburyport
