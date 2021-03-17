To the editor:
It's been nearly 14 months since the Institution for Savings filed its initial and massive expansion plan along Prospect Street and Otis Place.
Since then, the bank has filed numerous redesigns, each proudly displaying cosmetic changes (most recently for the better), though ignoring one specific and universal request from the Planning Board, the Historical Commission, and the abutting neighborhood: Reduce the size.
This has been requested in order to reflect the character of the South End neighborhood and abide by the Downtown Overlay District (DOD) guidelines.
Since then, neighbors have been unfairly categorized as being unreasonable and unsupportive of the bank, though let's be clear. We support and respect the bank and its decision to expand.
In fact, I would support the bank's expansion if they had listened to neighbors, the Planning Board and the Historical Commission. They have not. They have yet to come back with a more sensitive and meaningfully scaled-back addition despite multiple requests.
This has gone on long enough. In one of my earlier letters to The Daily News, I explained the definition of insanity courtesy of Albert Einstein.
Specifically, insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result. Well, I've reflected on my role in this dynamic and have realized that I have repeatedly asked the bank to reduce the size of its expansion, only to be disappointed. We all have!
I'm changing that narrative and I am asking the Planning Board to vote Wednesday, March 17, so we can put this all behind us and move on.
It's been a grueling year on so many other levels, and if we can just move things along, we can redirect our energy elsewhere and more productively.
I understand that this may result in approval of the project. However, I am confident that the Planning Board will continue to judiciously consider the bank’s proposal and its impact on the city of Newburyport as well as adhering to the DOD criteria.
Regardless of the outcome, we all need closure on this matter for a little sanity.
Claire Papanastasiou
Newburyport
