To the editor:
Your editorial of Jan. 13 offers a logical reason for why Patriots Coach Bill Belichick would decline the Presidential Medal of Freedom award.
Per Wikipedia, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is granted for: "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."
The coach falls short of that criteria, and is thus unworthy, no matter who else may have received the award, fairly or otherwise.
If Coach Belichick would have suited up Mr. Colin Kaepernick on the Patriots roster, Mr. Belichick would have earned his worthiness with acclamation.
Then again, if he had, he would not have been in consideration.
Joseph Kelleher
Amesbury
