To the editor:
Newburyport’s Clipper City Rail Trail has become one of the city’s most popular and valuable assets, contributing to the quality of life for residents and attracting many visitors.
We are writing this letter to urge the Newburyport Community Preservation Committee to approve allocating $250,000 of the city’s Community Preservation Act funds to help build two critical missing links in the Clipper City Rail Trail: the first, along the harbor front and the second along Parker Street. These gaps are particularly unsafe, often forcing trail users into these heavily traveled streets. Parents biking with young children do not feel safe in these areas.
Now people walking or biking between the end of the rail trail and the central waterfront boardwalk are forced to take a risky detour along Water Street’s narrow roadway. The harbor front trail link will provide a safe off-road pathway allowing people to enjoy beautiful harbor views as they walk, run or bike between Joppa and the boardwalk. The project’s revetment will also protect the city’s wastewater treatment plant, preventing further erosion of the shoreline. The project will provide not only a great recreational space and enhance public safety, but will also protect critical public infrastructure from storm damage and sea level rise.
Parker Street has no sidewalk and the shoulder is now being heavily used by people wishing to walk from the end of the Clipper City Rail Trail on Parker Street to State Street or the other leg of the Clipper City Trail. Providing an off-road pathway along Parker Street will be a major safety improvement for a busy walking corridor that has already claimed one life.
The requested CPA funding will be used as the required match funds for state and federal grants that the city will use to complete the two projects. The total cost to design, permit and build the two projects is estimated at $2.2 million. State and federal grants will supply almost $1.9 million of the total, multiplying the $250,000 of CPA funds by more than seven times. Using CPA funds as leverage in this way allows the city complete beneficial projects like these that could never be financed with municipal funding alone.
Board of Directors of Coastal Trails Coalition, Inc.
Elizabeth Marcus, Newburyport
Michele Norton, Newburyport
Cyd Raschke, Newburyport
David Hall, Newbury
Debi Libuda, Newbury
Jerry Klima, Salisbury
Greg Rundlett, Salisbury
Tracey Chalifour, Amesbury
Ed Driscoll, North Hampton
On the web: https://coastaltrails.org/
