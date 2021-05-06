To the editor:
During this COVID-19 pandemic, the people of Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and beyond have been lucky to have such a dedicated and resourceful state representative at the Statehouse.
Constituents should have known that Jim Kelcourse was instrumental in assisting the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative in receiving state approval to begin administering vaccines close to home in our own communities.
During the last three months, this collaborative has administered over 20,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
None of this would have happened without the team in place and Jim fighting for his communities at the Statehouse. As members of the Lower Merrimack Valley Collaborative, we would like to thank him for all his efforts.
Jack Morris
Salisbury health director
For the staff and incident command personnel of the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative.
