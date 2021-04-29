To the editor:
West Newbury is fortunate that Wendy Reed is running for selectman this spring.
Serving with Wendy on the Open Space Committee and Municipal Vulnerability Working Group, I have come to know her as smart, serious and hardworking.
These qualities alone would make for a good selectman but Wendy also brings a long history of service to the town. In addition to the committees already named, she also serves (or served) as a member of the Planning Board, Conservation Commission and Board of Water Commissioners.
Wendy's municipal experience across multiple boards means she already is up to speed on urgent issues facing West Newbury, including: our need for additional water resources and resource protection, increasing development pressures on the rural landscape, our need for affordable housing and vulnerabilities associated with climate change.
Don't sit this one out! Vote on May 3 for Wendy Reed.
Patricia P. Reeser
West Newbury
