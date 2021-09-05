To the editor:
The recent column by Michael Muldoon (Daily News sports section, Thursday, Sept. 2) should be required reading for all student athletes and coaches. It captured the essential philosophy of life that will create a path for a meaningful existence. His observation of sports and its role in our society is spot on.
As I read the article, experiences of my 70-plus years came flooding back. Memories of my time in sports as a player, coach, and later as a teacher brought back similar moments of decision. In some of those moments I would like a "do-over", but that is only available in fiction novels and sci-fi films and not in real life.
I just wanted to thank him for really showing the true lessons that sports can bring to all ages. It was an article that was so worth the time.
Bob Comeau
Amesbury
