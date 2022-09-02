To the editor:
Story of the century?
In Mr. Russo's most recent journey into his own personal Twilight Zone ("As I See It: Story of the century, Aug. 19, 2022), he tells us how the story of the century is about how Donald has been mistreated, and how the country needs Mr. Trump back in the oval office to set things right. Such irony.
The real "story of the century" is the fact that Trump was elected president. There are many facts that Mr. Russo seems unwilling to look at regarding Mr. Trump. Mr. Russo argues that we should should put a man back in the oval office who bragged, on tape, that he sexually assaulted women and that they liked it. Or how about the 30,000 lies and counting. Or the endless racist statements such as, "Mexicans coming across the border all "murderers and rapists." How about the increase in hate crimes against all minority groups that began when Trump took office, when he covertly and overtly gave support to white supremacists, Neo-Nazi flag wavers, and lunatic fringe groups such as QANON and The Proud Boys. He accepted the support of David Dukes, leader of the KKK. How about the death and mayhem Trump triggered at the Capitol, where police died, where a gallows was waiting for Mike Pence. And how about Trump sitting and doing nothing while he watched the insanity at the Capitol.
This was all based on the lie Trump told about his election loss. The fact that the election results were determined to be legitimate, via state and federal investigations, did not seem to have much of an impact on Mr. Russo. It was another example of a conspiracy against Trump and had nothing to do with the will of the voters, voters who witnessed this deranged sociopath leading his country down the path to becoming a Banana Republic.
And then there was his handling of the pandemic, which he denied existed and which he delayed responding to due to his concern about ratings. At one point he put a doctor on his pandemic advisory panel who stated that the pandemic was caused by aliens from from out of space having sex with humans. Trump said he was open to all perspectives. He told us to inject Lysol into our bodies. A million plus have died in the United States. How about that, Mr. Russo?
Some advice for Mr. Russo: When all else fail, try reality. Sometimes it can help.
Richard Spada
Newburyport
