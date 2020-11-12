To the editor:
Raising awareness of breast cancer screenings, treatment and support programs is a cause close to the heart for Anna Jaques Hospital.
In a year like no other, we knew it was imperative to find new ways to stay connected with our breast cancer community. That’s when our amazing community partners stepped in.
At a time when many of our patients and survivors are experiencing feelings of isolation, the North of Boston Cancer Resource, Greater Newburyport YWCA Encore Program and Tough Warrior Princesses offered a variety of free, virtual or socially distant activities to provide support, connection and friendship for survivors.
The Institution for Savings, our longtime partner in breast cancer awareness efforts, organized the Pat-Walk for a Cure to benefit our Gerrish Breast Care Center and to honor the bank’s longtime employee and AJH volunteer, Pat Connelly.
More than 270 participants walked the 5K course over a week’s time and, together, raised $50,000.
We thank patients who came forward to share their personal cancer journeys with others through the AJH website, social media and through the October Breast Cancer Awareness insert in The Daily News. Your stories help to inspire hope, courage and a can-do attitude!
This year did look different in some ways, but what remained the same was the continued support of our community that sustains our commitment to early detection, state-of-the art local treatment, and supporting our patients through their cancer journey into survivorship, is core to the mission of AJH and the Gerrish Breast Care Center.
Peter Hartmann, M.D.
Medical Director
Gerrish Breast Care Center
Anna Jaques Hospital
Mary Williamson
Executive Director
Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation
