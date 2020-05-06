To the editor:
I have just reread Colleen Turner Secino’s letter of April 23, and feel compelled to write in support of the Institution for Savings and the generous support it has provided to many, many individuals and organizations in the Newburyport area.
I am writing as a member of First Parish Church of Newbury and we have benefited from the bank's generosity. A few years ago, we ran a very successful music series as a fundraiser to raise money for the renovation of our historical building.
The Institution for Savings underwrote that series and we were thus able to raise much more money than we would have if we had to underwrite it ourselves. More recently, our food pantry has received several donations of $2,500 each to help feed the increasing number of people who need help.
I understand if Ms. Secino is not happy with the new addition/parking lot that the Institute is proposing and hope that the neighbors are getting a fair hearing in the process.
But to say that the bank is greedy is simply not true. The people in Newburyport and the surrounding towns are very fortunate to have the Institution for Savings as their community bank.
Karen Wakefield
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.