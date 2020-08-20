To the editor:
I was disturbed, but sadly not surprised, to learn of the hateful Zoombombing incident that took place at the recent Newburyport School Committee meeting.
In the early days of the transition to Zoom, the American Jewish community was the target of widespread Zoombombing, and we were forced to implement strict security measures for our online offerings.
And as we’ve seen over the past months, the Newburyport community is not immune from acts of intolerance and hate, whether that’s a Black teenager being yelled at on the street, anti-Semitic graffiti in a high school bathroom, or someone interrupting a community gathering over Zoom.
These are the incidents we’ve all heard about; unfortunately, I doubt it is the full account. While these may all be isolated episodes, they still point to the fact that the destructive forces of intolerance and divisiveness that are becoming more prevalent across the country exist in our towns as well.
I hope we continue to call out these hateful occurrences for what they are and increase our vigilance and awareness toward eradicating intolerance and bigotry.
Alex Matthews
Congregational Leader
Congregation Ahavas Achim
Newburyport
