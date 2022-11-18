To the editor:
For 110 years, Community Service of Newburyport (CSN) has brought cheer to children and families not as fortunate as most of us. Here’s a few examples through the years.
In 1920, The Community Welfare service (predecessor to CSN) made sure 47 families enjoyed fruits, toys, clothing, huts, candy and even Christmas dinners during the holidays. The next year, CSN launched the Red Stocking program where children up to 14 could provide a wish list to be fulfilled by area churches, civic groups, businesses and individuals.
Year after year, CSN has made sure those in need receive a variety of gifts. In 2005, CSN raised $2,275 for 41 Red Stockings (23 families) and made sure 16 elderly clients received gift baskets courtesy of the Bresnahan teachers, staff and kids.
Besides Christmas, CSN in partnership with the Elks and Newburyport school nurses came through on Thanksgiving in 2018, giving out 22 baskets with gift cards for a turkey. That same year, CSN donated 84 holiday gift bags for children, provided 30 vouchers for Christmas trees and distributed gift bags for 32 seniors and 22 hams donated by St. Paul’s. Tis the season of giving (the need is there throughout the year). Please keep this enduring tradition alive by considering a donation in any amount to https://www.csn1912.org/donate or by mailing Marshall’s, Walmart or Market Basket gift cards to Community Service of Newburyport, Inc. P.O. Box 843, Newburyport, MA 01950. Thank you for supporting our neighbors in Newburyport, West Newbury, Newbury and Byfield. Best wishes during the holidays.
JOHN DODGE
Community
Service of Newburyport, board member
