To the editor:
Community Service of Newburyport Inc. (CSN) was pleased to partner with the Anna Jaques Hospital Community Health Foundation and with community sewers, Susan Tsao, Liz Little, Debbie Hart-Klein, Jenna Smith, Meghan Sullivan, Sarah Sullivan and others in an initiative to provide 800 free masks to current CSN clients in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury.
Anna Jaques Hospital was fortunate to receive more than 4,000 handsewn masks that were donated by generous community members as part of the hospital's COVID-19 contingency supply.
In response to the need for all citizens to wear masks in public now, AJH shared its supply of masks with a number of agencies and social safety net organizations to immediately provide free masks to their clients in need. Volunteers from CSN mobilized to mail two cloth, reusable masks to every CSN client this month.
CSN is deeply grateful for the generosity of the AJH Community Health Foundation and the talented local community sewers who helped to keep everyone safer. Journeyman Press was very helpful in the mailing of the 200 packages containing masks; CSN is very appreciative of their assistance as well.
Anyone with questions or needing direct assistance from Community Service of Newburyport Inc. should email newburyportcommunityservice@gmail.com or call 978-465-7562.
Tax-deductible donations are gratefully accepted and can be mailed to Community Service of Newburyport Inc., PO Box 843, Newburyport, MA 01950 or made securely through the CSN website at www.communityserviceofnewburyport.com.
Board of directors
Community Service of Newburyport Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.