To the editor:
For many years, Community Service of Newburyport Inc. has provided holiday gifts to local families in need from Newbury, Newburyport and West Newbury.
Please consider making a donation in any amount to CSN1912.org or mailing gift cards from Marshall’s, Walmart or Market Basket to Community Service of Newburyport Inc. PO Box 843, Newburyport, MA 01950.
Thank you in advance for your support of our local neighbors.
BARBARA OSWALD
President
Community Service of
Newburyport Inc.
