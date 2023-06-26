To the editor:
Community Service of Newburyport, Inc. (CSN) has a long history of fully funding "camperships" for children in need from Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury. This year, the board of directors and the advisory board of CSN organized our second Send Kids to Camp Raffle!
Seven fabulous prizes valued at $1,000 each were offered to help fund these camperships. Thank you to each person who purchased tickets. The raffle was a huge success and with your support, we are sending close to 40 local children to the summer camp of their choice.
Many children enjoyed free face painting at the CSN tent on June 3 at Newburyport's Spring Fest, provided by local high school students. The students were ready to face paint again on June 4, but inclement weather canceled Spring Fest.
Thank you to advisers Mary Rakoski of Newburyport High School and Kathy Norton of Triton Regional High School, and to students Zoe Kakuba, Hope O’Malley, Grace O’Malley, Michelle Seznec, Eve Leblanc, Sophia Perrin, Brynn Ponting, Ash Cattan, Sienna Gediman, Elle Miller, Julia Schena, Emma Rollins, Ashley Jones and Ava Mullen for supporting this fun project.
Thank you to Mayor Sean Reardon for drawing the winning tickets on June 5 in the City Hall auditorium and to Christina Jackson for quickly arranging this space after Spring Fest was canceled. The prize winners were the O'Malley Family, Newburyport; Barbara Switzer, Lee, N.H.; the Men's Club of Congregation Ahavas Achim, Newburyport; Sue Bajko, Amesbury; Joanne Hajjar, Salisbury; Rebecca Adams, West Newbury; and Ryan Green, West Newbury.
Our heartfelt gratitude to these artists and businesses for their donations: Spellman Art and Illustration, Chris Robinson, Aniika Savage, Heather Karp, Karen Fitzgerald, Kris Munroe, Rosalie Cuticchia, Michelle Champion, Dorothy Aham, Mary Francis, Grace Daly, Christine Sanford, Vince Castellanet, Christine Molitor Johnson Fine Art, Affamata, Parker River Chiropractic & Wellness, Beach Plum Flower Shop, Quinn’s Canine Café, A Pleasant Shoppe, Henry Bear’s Park, Chococoa Baking Co. & Café, The Port Tavern, The Candy Man, Loretta Restaurant, The Deck, Starboard Galley Restaurant, Valerie’s Gallery, The Screening Room, The Grog, The Poynt Restaurant, Eunice James Fitness Studio, the Newburyport Chamber of Commerce, and Marnie Siemasko.
Thank you to Shaw’s, the West Newbury Food Mart, Tendercrop Farm, Immaculate Conception Church, and The Tannery for allowing CSN to “sit and sell” tickets.
If you’d like to support sending local children to camp, please consider donating at www.csn1912.org.
BARBARA OSWALD
President
Community Service of Newburyport, Inc.
