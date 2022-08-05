To the editor:
With a mere $39.35 in the kitty, the Associated Charities whose purpose was to coordinate other charitable organizations in Newburyport was off and running 110 years ago.
Those attending the first meeting in May, 1912 could not have envisioned that more than a century later, their new organization would still be going strong as Community Service of Newburyport.
But CSN’s longevity isn’t just about bragging rights.
Today, CSN offers a broad portfolio of services to those in need in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury. Poverty in Newburyport, you say?! Our three communities radiate affluence in every direction after all.
The reality is 5.5% of Newburyport’s adult population and 7% of its children live in poverty, according to the 2020 census. At 8%, it’s worse in Newbury. West Newbury rings in at 3.6%, but 8% for seniors.
Indeed, there is a pressing need for CSN and many of the local charities with which it collaborates.
CSN, housed in the basement of St. Paul’s Church, has provided services to 430 individuals during the past five years and to 215 families just this year. Among CSN’s many services are financial help with medical and dental issues, clothing and food vouchers and gift cards, diapers for children, housing/heating/utility assistance, providing personal care items and distributing holiday gift bags.
CSN makes two yearly financial donations to meal programs at the Salvation Army, St. Paul’s Among Friends, St. Basil’s kitchen at the Greek Church, St., Vincent DePaul at Immaculate Conception, Central Church Saturday morning breakfast and the West Newbury Food Pantry. We also support a dozen local charitable organizations including Leeward Light, Link House, Opportunity Works, school nurses and the YWCA to name a few.
Children in need have long been the focus of CSN and sending them to summer camp is one way to expand their horizons and provide fun experiences many of us take for granted. From the Sept. 8, 1924 meeting minutes:
“The president made a report regarding expenses of sending anemic and underweight boys and girls to summer camp – two weeks each 8 boys and two weeks each 4 girls to Camp Burley.”
Summer camp scholarships continue to this day although much expanded. Two months ago, CSN sponsored a raffle a raffle at SpringFest at the Newburyport Waterfront Park to send 24 kids to 14 local camps.
We hope this gives you a preview of the vital role CSN plays in our three communities. Please consider making a donation on the eve of CSN’s 110th birthday. Thank you. https://www.csn1912.org/donate
For more information, contact CSN executive director Ray Pillidge or Board President Barbara Oswald at newburyportcommunityservice@gmail.com.
John Dodge
CSN board member
Newburyport
