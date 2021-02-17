To the editor:
Newburyport Development has proven once again that they don’t care about our community by evicting Plum Island Coffee Roasters to put another Mexican restaurant there without even talking to its owner, Bruce Vogel.
PICR has been a community center for 15 years, a local favorite where people don’t just buy coffee but meet with friends, read, sit in front of the fire, look out at the river, get to know new people. We should all be in an uproar about this.
Now, I hear they have evicted Merrohawke Nature School as well. Does anyone want to organize a protest? I’ll be there, never at this Mexican restaurant.
John P. Wells
Newburyport
