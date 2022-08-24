To the editor:
In his letter responding to the Aug. 10 Daily News editorial, Ben Heersink fails to include one fact, however minor, that would support his criticism of this editorial.
Instead, quite surprisingly, he quotes former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s admonition that “all our laws are executed fairly and even handedly” while at the same time he complains that Trump is being treated unfairly and not given the proper respect due to an ex-president.
It is just not that complicated. After Trump purposely incited a riot but failed in his effort to subvert the 2020 election, he left town taking stuff with him that was not his. He kept this stuff illegally. When the government asked for it back, he returned some and then lied about having returned everything. The government therefore was obligated, since we live under the rule of law, to come and get the stuff being held which is what the government did. All the noise and outrage surrounding these documents is a coordinated effort to create confusion and distract the nation from these simple facts.
Trump knew this which is why he released the news of the “raid” to the world. Had he not done so nobody would have even known it happened. It is unclear how any of this is the result of an “arrogant, incompetent and vindictive” Biden regime. The federal judge who signed off on the search warrant, the FBI director who issued it and the Department of Justice attorney who executed it are all Republicans and were all appointed by Trump himself. Facts do matter.
If Heersink was serious about finding “our way out of this wilderness” and not just using the editorial as an excuse to wallow in the cesspool of rightwing grievances, he would refrain from spreading information not supported by facts which not only alienates many of his fellow citizens but also which actually supports the lies deliberately being crafted by Republicans to obscure the truth and which endanger the lives of so many Americans.
It is unconscionable that these Americans such as election workers, politicians of both parties who disagree with Trump, Centers For Disease Control workers, FBI agents and police should have to endure death threats to themselves and their families while they deal with the messes that Trump and his enablers create in their attacks on our democratic institutions and principals.
Biden at the same time has very quietly put together a remarkable string of international and domestic successes. He has restored America’s place as a respected world leader unifying NATO members to stand together against Russia. He got Mexico to commit $1.5 billion to border security. Teetering with the smallest possible congressional margins he has somehow been able to sign into law one historic and important bill after another including bills to protect the environment, provide health care to sick veterans and one to control the cost of medications.
I for one am not comfortable with our national secrets floating around in a hotel in Florida open to anyone with the price of admission. The potential danger of this situation should be our concern not whether Trump is being fairly treated. I am grateful that the FBI and DOJ did their jobs following Scalia’s advice not to hold anyone above the law. We must tune out the noise and follow the facts as they unfold. Keep your eye on the ball America. It is as important now as it has ever been.
Patricia Ward Newburyport
