To the editor:
I am stunned by the photos of the Taliban fighters who occupied the central headquarters of the Kabul government in their similarity to the Jan. 6 occupation of our Capitol. Anarchy portrays a common photo opportunity.
I am also stunned by the silence of our women congressional delegation on the pending destruction of human rights and even death of women in Afghanistan. Twenty years of progress by women and the hopes of millions of young girls are being extinguished at a frightening pace by the leadership and murderous foot soldiers of the Taliban.
The feigned public relations stunt of amnesty, pardon and inclusion – being promoted by the Taliban leadership – will help disguise the agenda of death to those that do not align with their radical religious view of world order.
Where are Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 3rd District Congresswoman Lori Trahan, 5th District Congresswoman Katherine Clark and 7th District Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley?
Why are they not joining the chorus of global outrage against the unfolding offenses against women in Afghanistan? These celebrated champions of human rights, diversity and critical race theory are not involved in any action or public policy initiative to lead a response that could mitigate the disastrous handling of affairs by President Joe Biden and his clearly inept administration.
These women occupy important posts of power and their voices would be influential to apply pressure on the administration to lead an international effort to repel the inevitable result of conditions that women of vision, with an education and influence in Afghanistan will cease to exist in a few months as a collective force of enlightened humanity.
All three congresswomen offered tweets of “outrage” and support for Afghans who are vulnerable. Trahan has openly supported the Allies Act. (H.R. 3985 - Averting Loss of Life and Injury by Expediting SIVs Act of 2021). Warren has offered only support for Biden’s stance to withdraw from Afghanistan without any regard to any consequences.
But none of them are strongly standing for women in Afghanistan in a direct way either individually or in concert.
Their force could actually help reposition the standing of the U.S., which has been dangerously and so suddenly been altered by the incompetence of the president and his administration.
Unlike Congressman Seth Moulton, who has eloquently spoken in defense of our military heroes who through their sacrifice have kept us safe for 20 years — and was not shy about criticizing President Biden, these women support the president with their silence.
The silence of the core of our congressional leadership that should be most sensitive to the plight of women makes them complicit in this unfolding tragedy.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
