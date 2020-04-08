To the editor:
In her letter published April 4, 2020, Deborah Goss printed a calendar of events regarding COVID-19 and the impeachment of Donald Trump. To be comprehensive, the following should be included.
Jan. 18: Golf.
Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” Taken from a Trump interview with CNBC.
Feb. 1: Golf.
Feb. 22: “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.” Interview with Fox News.
Feb. 15: Golf.
Feb. 24: “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA … Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” Trump’s Twitter.
Feb. 25: “I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away.” Press conference Trump delivered in India.
Feb. 26: “The 15 [U.S. COVID-19 cases] within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero”; “We’re going very substantially down, not up.” Press conference led by Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Feb. 27: “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.” Remarks Trump gave during an event commemorating Black History Month.
Feb. 28: “We’re ordering a lot of supplies. We’re ordering a lot of — a lot of elements that, frankly, we wouldn’t be ordering unless it was something like this. But we’re ordering a lot of different elements of medical.” Remarks Trump made to reporters.
March 2: “You take a solid flu vaccine, you don’t think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?”; “And we’re going to be very successful. A lot of things are happening. A lot of very exciting things are happening, and they’re happening very rapidly.” Remarks during a public meeting with leaders from pharmaceutical companies.
March 4: “If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work — some of them go to work, but they get better.” Interview with Fox News.
March 5: “I never said people that are feeling sick should go to work.” Trump’s Twitter.
March 6: “I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down … a tremendous job at keeping it down”; “Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They’re there”; “I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it”; I don’t need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn’t our fault.” Press conference Trump gave at the Centers for Disease Control.
March 7: Golf.
March 8: Golf.
March 8: “We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus.” Trump’s Twitter.
March 9: “This blindsided the world.” Trump’s remarks at a press conference.
March 17: White House press conference, journalists asked Trump why his tone had shifted so dramatically. He told reporters, “I’ve always known this is a real — this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. I’ve always viewed it as very serious.”
Lisa Johnson
Newburyport
