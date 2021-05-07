To the editor:
It is deeply concerning to me as a private citizen, preservationist and former vice chair and longtime member of the Newburyport Historical Commission, that the process of historic review has recently seemed to not follow long-standing procedures.
As reported in The Daily News on April 26, the owner of Brine discussed her efforts to talk individually with some members of the Planning Board and Historical Commission.
In the case of the Historical Commission, past practice dictated that discussions/decisions about historic preservation issues take place within the mechanism of an advisory review as a part of the agenda of the regularly scheduled commission meeting subject to the Open Meeting Law. This practice precluded discussions among members or with petitioners outside of an official meeting.
While the public is always invited to present concerns, opinions, information, so it is with Zoom meetings. However, in the last analysis, it is only the members of the NHC under the leadership of its chairperson, who, in accordance with laws and sometimes through the guidance of the Massachusetts Historical Commission, review facts as presented, query presenters, and render feedback and recommendations as appropriate whether as an advisory review or through the mechanism of a vote.
It is the role of a preservationist to maintain historic integrity with consideration to the laws governing preservation while recognizing that history is not static, but rather a reflection of changing times, and that history is being made as we speak.
The value of the views of our Historical Commission should not be overlooked, lest the abilities of many skilled individuals who are adept at problem-solving be squandered. That is its purview and responsibility. Its consultative role as a group following the Open Meeting Law is a vital one.
While preserving and protecting our historic downtown and community, it is with great sensitivity that we all must remember the needs and relationships of the population of Newburyport that is served.
Air quality is certainly one of those needs in a COVID climate. Perhaps, compromises can be made in order to deal with HVAC issues through a landlord who has invested heavily in Newburyport.
In any event, for the sake of Newburyport's restaurateurs and their employees, action plans by petitioners should be developed with an understanding of the process timeline and acted upon thoughtfully by the city's representatives. Thus, in the spirit of cooperation, all documents should be put forth by the petitioner in a timely manner for review.
Additionally, that information needs to be reviewed by the duly appointed commissioners and questions need to be developed in advance of meetings to conform with realistic time constraints.
Let's preserve our precious economy in the interests of our downtown employers and employees through cooperation and problem-solving while maintaining the integrity of our nationally renowned historic preservation outcomes.
These were accomplished through the dedicated efforts of the many who came before us: individuals, businesses, institutions, workers, public officials, contractors, architects, preservationists, educators, journalists, laborers and all the others who had a stake in this community.
Ned McGrath
Newburyport
