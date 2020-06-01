To the editor:
As the June 3 Planning Board hearing about the Institution for Savings’ proposed 16,000-square-foot expansion approaches, I am writing in my capacity as an Otis Place abutter, a Respect Our Historic Neighborhood member, a Newburyport resident and an IFS customer.
When news of the expansion was first reported late last year, I put my trust in the process. Sure, the bank neglected to give us neighbors a courtesy heads-up, which, although is not legally required, would have been neighborly.
In spite of this, I told myself that we would ultimately have our say, and if we’re unhappy with the approved project, at least we would have been heard and treated fairly. As of today, however, I am concerned that the IFS request will be approved as is and for the wrong reasons.
Since Day One, the bank has worked hard to push this project through. It ignored residents of neighboring Prospect and Garden streets, and Otis Place. It ignored the Planning Board and Historical Commission’s request that the bank work with ROHN and Historical Commission representatives to engage in a productive back-and-forth before submitting new plans. No such overture was made to the neighborhood, and the bank submitted a negligibly revised design to the Planning Board on May 20.
I realize that the IFS has the right to pursue an addition. I also appreciate the bank’s many contributions to the community and wish the IFS success because our money is parked there. However, I can still appreciate the bank’s generosity and business acumen yet still disagree with its proposed building and how IFS leadership conducted itself in pursuing approval.
If the current design is approved, the new building will cast a shadow over the immediate neighborhood figuratively and literally. The project will also cast a similar shadow over Newburyport:
¢ First, because of the building’s location alongside the city’s main and most-traveled thoroughfare. Its footprint and scale are inappropriate given the character of the neighborhood and the bank’s original 1872 structure.
¢ Second, because in spite of its generosity to the community, the bank has revealed itself to be all business when it comes to achieving its goals. The surrounding neighborhood is an impediment to be overcome rather than a group of fellow citizens with whom to engage and share a sense of community. The bank can still be successful while being respectful of its neighbors. One doesn’t negate the other.
¢ Third, because the upcoming Planning Board hearing will be virtual and audio only. This type of hearing is improper for the expansion of one of the city’s most iconic buildings. A full and fair public hearing should be held at a time when it is safe to do so.
If the bank receives a green light on June 3, it will be because of its influence and status, not because of the integrity of the new building’s design, the bank’s regard for the process, and what’s in the best interest of Newburyport.
Claire Papanastasiou
Newburyport
