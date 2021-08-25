To the editor:
Last year, I lost a very special friend. Her name was Bailey. She was a beagle and pug mix with the absolute sweetest disposition.
We rescued her after her owners surrendered her to Paws New England because of their divorce. When I first met her, it was love at first sight.
I couldn’t wait to bring her home to meet Lily, my silly pug. They got along wonderfully. After a little over a year, we started noticing some changes in her behavior. Sadly, cancer had taken hold and Bailey soon succumbed. Now, Lily is not well, either.
I’ve spent many months conducting extensive research and found that studies show a direct link between the cancer that took Bailey and the chemicals we use on the lawn here at Whittier Meadows in Amesbury.
Lily had cancer at a young age and now suffers from neurological and endocrine disease, as well as multiple organ issues. My veterinarian, with 37 years of experience, has told me that Lily’s issues are a direct result of exposure to these same chemicals. It’s absolutely heartbreaking to watch her decline.
I’ve tried for the past year to educate our condo board members and residents on the extreme toxicity of our lawn treatment program. Last fall, I made a well-researched presentation to the board addressing the harmful effects of pesticides to us, our children, our pets, wildlife and the environment.
The board established a grounds committee, of which I am a member, to research the issue and make recommendations. Based on our research and feedback from concerned residents, our unanimous recommendation was to stop using these chemicals.
Chemicals used at Whittier Meadows have been banned in all of Europe and Canada. Most recently, Maine set a nationwide precedent by banning their use on all residential lawns.
Many cities/towns across the U.S. have followed suit. In Massachusetts – Marblehead, Wellesley and Springfield, among others – have stopped the use of pesticides on public grounds.
Our 11-plus acres of common lawn area are where our children and pets play. They are the most vulnerable to these toxic chemicals. It is our responsibility, as the adults, to provide for their well-being.
I am deeply saddened that our board unilaterally and unanimously disregarded our recommendation and voted to continue using pesticides.
My hope was that we could safely bring more rescue dogs into our home. Putting their safety first, my conscience will not allow it.
Gabriella Gallo
Amesbury
