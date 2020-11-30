To the editor:
I had to chuckle at the response to my letter dated Oct. 21 from supposed second graders at the River Valley Charter School in their attempt to refute my accusations that they were being manipulated by the adults that are charged with their education.
Any notion that second and third graders are informed enough to debate revisionist world history in regards to the renaming of Columbus Day in favor of Indigenous Peoples Day is preposterous.
The teachers at the RVCS would have us believe that second graders initiated this action on their own, read my letter to the editor, then formulated their response.
This is utterly ridiculous and probably explains why 25 teenage girls showed up in Market Square three weeks ago flipping off people and tossing F-bombs towards anyone with a different viewpoint. I have the video for proof for the doubters.
Educators and adults in town need to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they’re truly serving the needs of their students and children or are they just trying to justify their own views.
As a parent that raised two daughters in this town over the past 30 years, one of whom was the recipient of the Peace Price at the Brown School, I’m concerned that something has changed and radically so.
God help us all.
Mike Cronan
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.