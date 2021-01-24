To the editor:
As Quakers, we are called to value truth and to condemn violence.
We are, therefore, saddened by the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol. The looting, vandalism, and the bloodshed, all fueled by baseless lies, go against everything we stand for.
We recoil from the actions of the rioters who sowed terror in the Capitol, while at the same time feeling sorrow for them.
Some of our neighbors, who sympathize with the mob, have succumbed to a dangerous lie. They wrongly believe that a left-wing conspiracy cheated Trump of election victory. Some go even further, endorsing Trump’s contempt for black and brown people in the name of a twisted patriotism.
As people of faith, we seek a society with equality and justice for all in which each person’s potential may be fulfilled. That can only happen when we respect the inherent dignity of every human being.
Racism, misogyny, and religious bigotry have no place in our society or our political life. We strive for reconciliation, but it can only occur if the wrongdoers are held accountable and their enablers accept responsibility for their actions.
Jeanne Smith
Amesbury
For the Amesbury Friends Meeting
