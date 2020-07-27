To the editor:
It is unfortunate that Rep. Lenny Mirra's political allies, the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, have filed a nuisance complaint with the State Ethics Commission that may have unintended consequences for a dedicated public servant, Pentucket School Superintendent Dr. Justin Bartholomew.
At issue is a mistake by Mirra’s political opponent, Christina Eckert, in hosting a community meeting with “Dr. B” on school reopenings that used an incorrect RSVP link associated with fundraising, which is not allowed.
Eckert admitted the mistake and addressed the situation with the state agency that regulates this matter. But Mirra’s allies upped the ante by calling for an ethics investigation.
This, of course, will give Mirra one more (false) talking point in this fall’s election, no doubt claiming that Eckert may be under “an ethics investigation” and how can you elect someone under this “ethical cloud?”
But this will be a lie, arranged by Mirra’s allies, as the behavior of a private citizen (Eckert) is not within the Ethics Commission’s authority. But Dr. B’s actions are. So now Mirra’s allies have alerted the Ethics Commission, they will have Dr. B. in their crosshairs.
But that’s politics and Mirra’s allies don’t care about professional reputations. If Mirra cares, he needs to condemn the Mass. Fiscal Alliance.
Kevin Bowe
West Newbury
