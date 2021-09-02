To the editor:
My sincerest congratulations to Jason daCunha for his appointment to sergeant, John Baker and Nathan Hunter — new, full-time patrolmen, Theodore Dillon – new reserve officer and Sgt. Jay Routhier – special officer.
The solid careers of the highly valued, promoted officers positioned them for this opportunity. The three new officers will bring integrity, diligence, empathy, compassion and dedication to our community as they embark on this honorable career of service.
On Aug. 24, the Newbury Select Board voted to approve those changes.
The officers and their families deserve to be extremely proud.
I am very grateful to Chief Lucey and his entire team for their dedicated protection of our town and for all of their contributions to our community.
Bill DiMaio
Byfield
