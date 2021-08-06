To the editor:
Due to a glaring error on my part, I wish to correct the name of the recipient of the young adult volunteer for the Generations of Giving, Yankee Homecoming recognition for 2021.
The recipient, Sophia Novello, was incorrectly listed on our event program as Sophia Navarro. As a result of this error, The Daily News listed her volunteer work in the community in the article on Aug. 4 under the incorrect name.
Yankee Homecoming regrets the error and congratulates Sophia for all her volunteer activity with the Newburyport Youth Services, our Neighbors' Table and her work to combat social injustice and racism.
Paul Bushey
Newburyport
The writer is event chair for Yankee Homecoming this year.
