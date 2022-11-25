To the editor:
Recent legislation that reduced Medicare Part D prescription costs leaves out similar protections for beneficiaries who wish to be served by Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). This comes at a time when many seniors as well as state governments are realizing PACE’s potential to change the paradigm of senior care.
It is a technical oversight: PACE does not charge co-pays or deductibles, the expense is entirely based on the overall premium paid by participants.
Legislation before Congress, the PACE Part D Choice Act, would give Medicare beneficiaries in PACE the same Part D cost protections. We urge passage of this bill, which would allow Medicare-only PACE participants to choose a Part D plan.
PACE programs are widely seen as a solution to the crisis of taking care of our seniors. PACE use an interdisciplinary team approach to keep older Americans with long-term care needs healthy and cared for around the clock, while living independently in their own homes. PACE is more cost-effective than nursing home care and a viable solution for many Medicare beneficiaries.
By securing passage of the PACE Part D Plan Choice bill, Chairman Richard Neal (D-1), and Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark (D-5) can lead our Massachusetts Congressional delegation to help Congress finish the job and achieve its goal of reducing the cost of prescription drugs for all individuals covered by Medicare.
CANDACE KUEBEL
Boston
