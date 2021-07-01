To the editor:
For the past 18 years, I have served on the Newburyport City Council. As councilor at large, I’ve tried to represent the interests of residents of our city by studying issues and exercising my best judgment on their behalf.
I’m particularly proud of having played a role in the restoration or replacement of our public library, all our schools, our sewer and water treatment plants, as well as construction of our Senior Community Center, our harbormaster facility and the Titcomb Street parking garage.
There comes a time, however, when each councilor must decide when to step aside and make way for others, and this is my time.
I will not seek reelection to the Newburyport City Council in 2021.
I wish to thank the thousands of residents who put their trust in me with their votes. It has been a privilege to serve you, especially those who offered their observations, advice and criticism when I deserved it.
I thank my fellow councilors for their hard work and fellowship, many of whom remain my close friends, as well as the six mayors with whom I’ve served.
I thank our dedicated and able city employees whose honest work is often overlooked and underappreciated.
Most of all, I thank my friends and family for supporting me, and for putting up with my rants about how the city ought to do things better.
And to anyone who wonders what it’s like to run for City Council, I offer this advice: Do it! There is simply no other way to learn how and why our great little city works the way it does.
Just don’t expect to push your cart down the aisle at Market Basket without having six conversations along the way.
Barry Connell
Newburyport
