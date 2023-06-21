To the editor:
This letter is in response to The Daily News of Newburyport front-page article "Amesbury moves 4th of July fireworks to Labor Day" that appeared on June 21.
It’s a shame this article doesn’t discuss the fact that the item related to mowing at Woodsom Farm wasn’t on the Conservation Committee agenda and that the chairperson said at the beginning of the meeting, being held on a federal holiday (definitely not best practice), that he was adding it.
The commission spent two hours discussing and taking a vote on an issue that no one in the public knew was going to be discussed. The meeting at some point became a mayor bashing session with one member noting “there’s an election in November.” Unprofessional at best.
In its email, which was written during the meeting, the commission conveniently ignored that the city was working with state and environmental officials and attempted to paint a picture that the mowing was being approached in a reckless manner – far from the truth.
In the end, the city admitted a mistake was made in not cutting the lawn in May, and the fireworks have to be moved because the area allowed to be cut by environmental and bird experts is not large enough to accommodate the public.
Couple other things: I’ve served on elected boards for 19 years, and I’ve never seen a board or committee comprise an email during a meeting and then send it to the media.
I find that action highly questionable. Second, during the meeting, the chairperson expressed concern that the mayor was going to blame the Conservation Committee for the fireworks being cancelled and said if he was on the other side that’s what he would do.
However, the mayor didn’t do that, sticking to the facts. Finally, I hope in the future the commission sticks to its agenda and doesn’t add items during a meeting without any notice to the public.
MEL WEBSTER
Amesbury
Editor's note: The letter writer is on the Amesbury School Committee and is a political supporter of the city's mayor.
