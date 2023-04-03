To the editor:
The editor’s headline is accurate, “Conservancy audit leaves unanswered questions,” Daily News of Newburyport, March 22, 2023), but the column content is limited to one question.
The editor focuses upon the unknown source of the $1,307 donation that “balanced the books.” This figure was based on the auditor’s estimate of outstanding restricted obligations of the conservancy in comparison to its bank balance. Why did the auditors have to derive this liability estimate?
Didn’t underlying financial records contain a figure? The shortfall appears to be less about impropriety and more about the lack of accounting control.
If that dollar threshold is worthy of mention, why not include the more questionable $1,533 of expenditures by the conservancy for which there was no identifiable purpose or payee? More importantly, what was the cause of the documentation deficiencies, such that at least 26% of conservancy expense transactions lacked support?
How much reliance was then placed upon verbal representations (less reliable evidence) regarding the purpose of expenditures when documentation was lacking, particularly representations from conflicted parties? Did the auditors perform additional testing, such as confirmations of and with third parties, in order to gain comfort that expenditures were appropriate? The report does not so indicate.
The audit and Daily News stories emphasize the inherent conflict of interest of the parks administrator as a city employee and conservancy administrator.
To an extent, the interests are aligned, as the Parks Department was the beneficiary of both. Indeed, unrestricted donations to the conservancy were available for any Parks-related expense, according to the audit.
Why not emphasize the more direct conflict: the apparent lack of segregation of duties with regard to conservancy payments processing, which receives only passing mention in the audit?
Why was the conservancy reimbursing the city? Did the rate of donor acknowledgement letters (37% of dollars) make sense? Perhaps, these and other questions were asked and answered satisfactorily in the meeting with the foundation’s attorney.
MIKE LEONARD
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.