To the editor:
Are you a family in the greater Newburyport area who, like us, is becoming increasingly aware of the extent of racial and socioeconomic inequity in this country, and are looking for something tangible to do in order to make a positive difference? If you are, please consider reaching out to your local Fresh Air Fund representative (freshair.org) and think about hosting a child from the inner city of New York for a week, maybe two, next summer. As third generation participants in the program, we can assure you that we are better off for having done so.
For the last 10 years we have had the pleasure of watching two little boys grow into fine young men and, along the way, our eyes have also been opened up to the hurdles that Black and brown citizens face each and every day of their lives. These vast differences were realized almost immediately. Upon arriving at our home that first summer, they inquired, with great concern, as to whether or not our windows were bulletproof. Another summer, their mother informed us that the birthday sneakers that we had gifted one child would not be able to be worn outside, lest they be stolen off his feet. More recently, quarantine for them was more literal; involving a crowded apartment with shared laundry facilities, no yard to play in, nor state parks or rail trails or seashores to walk along.
The Fresh Air Fund program gives them, and others, the opportunity to do the things we take for granted, like riding a bike or learning how to swim. In return, the friendships that have been forged with our “summer sons” and their family have been rewarding beyond expectation and have broadened our perspective. So please consider opening your homes and your hearts.
The Goodwin Family
Newburyport
