To the editor:
Local government in action! As an Otis Place abutter to the Institution for Savings’ proposed 16,000-square-foot, two-story addition, I’d like to thank the 20 people who joined me in speaking against the project during the nearly four-hour Newburyport Planning Board hearing on July 1.
For the record, 12 people spoke in favor of the project: one bank employee in management who neglected to identify herself as such; five bank trustees (who are paid to serve on the bank’s board); three corporators (two of whom neglected to identify themselves as such); and three representatives from local business entities (Anna Jaques, Newburyport Bank and the Chamber of Commerce).
Money may talk, though abutters and those interested in preserving our city's sense of community and historic fabric are heartened to be heard by NPB and NHC members, and are looking forward to seeing the bank’s revised plans per the Planning Board's recommendation (again) at the next hearing on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.
Hopefully, the bank will present a plan that finally addresses the addition's massive size for the Prospect Street and Otis Place location after being instructed four times to do so (twice by the Planning Board and twice by the Historical Commission).
As Albert Einstein said: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
As evidenced by the consistent feedback from our municipal boards, the proposed IFS building is simply too big for the location. At some point, one would think that bank leadership, which touts its own community spirit, would start listening and present a meaningful alternative to their current proposal.
Perhaps, it’s time to look beyond the proposed location in the midst of a historic and already-tight residential neighborhood and consider another nearby venue which would be a more appropriate fit for a commercial entity: State Street, specifically the corner of Prospect and State streets.
This, along with the bank’s lending office, would complete the IFS campus and provide a streetscape to emphasize the iconic 1870 historic bank building.
Claire Papanastasiou
Newburyport
