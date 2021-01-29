To the editor:
We should look further for a better alternative location than the two possibilities being debated for Newburyport Youth Services. Even if we invest heavily in either of these alternatives we will still be left with something unsatisfying; either an old and congested place or an inadequate, damp and possibly polluted one.
Thankfully we have a wonderful alternative already at hand, the Newburyport Senior Community Center. It is a beautiful new building with great parking and fully accessible. The center was designed with thoughtfulness and foresight to have extra space provided for future use. That space of about 1500 square feet is I believe currently being rented and could readily be made available for a priority city purpose as intended. Beyond that there is a gym, music room and auditorium that might be available for NYA to use right next door at the Bresnahan School.
A 79-year-old resident, I enjoy the energy, optimism and generosity of the young adults in our neighborhood and love attending plays and other events at the High School. Wouldn’t it be grand to have NYS not in an isolated place, but where some bonds can be formed between generations? One of my daughter’s most rewarding assignments in school was to work with her grandparents on an oral history about their lives at her age during the Great Depression. (They did not feel deprived nor unhappy). Older residents have skills and experiences they can share, and young adults could certainly help elders to better use software and mobile devices!
Having NYS at the Community Center would allow using funds from the sale of the Kelley School to be used to provide more services rather than more overhead in an added building. This alternative might be accomplished quickly; it could provide a modern facility and many shared resources; and money in hand can be used for services rather that planning and construction. Finally, we taxpayers will not face further rising borrowing and taxes with other priorities for spending (fire station, sidewalks) already pressing.
Please consider this proposal. You may find it more easily accomplished, more efficient and much more attractive than the others on the table.
James Utterback
Newburyport
