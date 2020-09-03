To the editor:
The Custom House Maritime Museum opened this summer July 19, offering residents and visitors new exhibits, renovated and updated galleries, and a team of staff and volunteers enthusiastically saying, “Welcome.”
If you haven’t visited, please stop by to see the new exhibits and gallery updates.
Due to COVID-19, it has been a financial challenge for all nonprofits; so many chose to remain closed this summer. The CHMM is the only cultural nonprofit open in Newburyport. We remain positive and engaging while supporting the downtown area.
The major fundraising event(s) for the nonprofits were canceled but you can still help by becoming a member of as many cultural nonprofits as you can.
For as low as $45 a year, your membership not only supports the nonprofits, but you receive wonderful programs that each organization offers. The Custom House First Friday has become a local monthly social event. Programs include lectures, music performances, historic plays along with our Maritime Days and Sea to Table, which are for all to enjoy.
Years ago, my husband and I chose to move to Newburyport for the arts, music, stores, restaurants and the location the city offered. Just as we support the local businesses, we bought memberships to the nonprofits to support their efforts, for without all of them, Newburyport would not be the same.
Please consider becoming a Custom House Maritime Museum member as well as a member of the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Historic New England, Museum of Old Newbury, Newburyport Art Association and Newburyport Chamber Music Festival. Your membership is a much-needed lifeline to all the nonprofits.
Susan Bernhard
The letter writer is chairperson of the Custom House Maritime Museum's board of directors.
