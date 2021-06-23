To the editor:
When Kassandra Gove was running for mayor back in 2019, I’ll admit that at first I wasn’t sure about her, but then I got to know her.
I learned that she listens to people and wants to hear from everyone about how we can be better as a community. She isn’t afraid to speak up, to express a different point of view, or to make a difficult decision.
I have continually been impressed with her leadership. I read about her going to classrooms and talking with students, saw her out in the community (and virtually) taking every opportunity to provide information and answer questions openly and honestly, and working hard for us in the midst of the pandemic to bring vaccine clinics to our community.
She has been a strong leader for Amesbury since the day she took office, working through the tough issues and finding ways to bring us together.
I was surprised when I read that Jimmy Kelcourse announced he was running for mayor of Amesbury because I never thought of Jimmy as an independent thinker, strong decision-maker or natural born leader.
I served with him on Amesbury’s City Council back in 2010-11, and although I’ve always felt he is a nice young man who is polite and fun to chat with, I never thought he had what it takes to lead the city.
I know there are people who think voting for Jimmy will lower their tax burden; yet I ask, “What is it you’re really looking for?”
Do you think paying less in taxes will improve police and fire response, our sidewalks or school system, or that public servants should be paid less than a fair, living wage? I’ve lived in Amesbury for 35 years and am happy to contribute my tax dollars to ensure we have safe neighborhoods, a good school system and a community that looks out for one another.
Our last administration was so focused on cutting the tax rate without real concern for what services or improvements would be cut, and we’ve seen what happens to our city buildings, sidewalks and roads when that happens.
Come November 2021, I’m voting to continue our momentum, to ensure the continued transparency and open government that Mayor Gove has given us, and to advance the force for change that she has championed. I hope you’ll do the same.
Mary Chatigny
Amesbury
