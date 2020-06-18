To the editor:
Monday's paper included two letters to the editor that I'd like to comment on. Both letters addressed Warren Russo's "As I See It" opinion from the previous week.
First, let me say that I do not share Mr. Russo's view of the world. However, I defend his right to his opinions and the newspaper's right to print them. This is an important element of a free press.
One of the letters in Monday's paper demanded that The Daily News stop printing "this trash." And what would that writer prefer?
A paper that only presents one view of the world? That letter writer threatened to end her subscription to the paper if opinions like Mr. Russo's are presented. Does she only want the paper to promote her own view? This is not the function or the goal of a free press.
News articles must indeed be reported factually and I believe your paper does this well. But opinion pieces are just that – an opportunity for any person to express an opinion. It is then incumbent on those who disagree or wish to present a different perspective to do so.
The second letter in Monday's paper took what I believe is a more constructive approach to Mr. Russo's stance. The writer refuted Russo's points with facts. This is exactly how a free press should operate.
Opinions should be expressed and debated; all views should be considered. In this way, individuals may be enlightened by perspectives they may not have considered, erroneous assumptions may be challenged, and we all (I hope) grow from the experience.
Please continue to allow all views to be presented and debated in this newspaper. That, I believe, is what the authors of Article 1 of the Bill of Rights had in mind.
Paula Sable
Newburyport
