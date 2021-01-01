To the editor:
“The state has no impact on our property taxes!” some would shout before closing the door in my face as I've campaigned door to door.
Yet half of state, county, town and school district budgets are spent to comply with state mandates, rising heat, utilities, fuel, liability insurance, building maintenance, no-bid contracts, lawsuits and rising health insurance costs.
In fact, the Winnacunnet School District now charges taxpayers over $27,000 per year per student, mostly due to costs beyond the control of local boards.
To tackle rising health insurance costs, we've already repealed the infamous certificate of need (which allowed hospitals to overcharge for certain procedures) and passed SB1 33 to reduce overcharging of workmen's comp.
I've introduced legislation to expand the role of the Joint Healthcare Task Force to examine a dozen more proposals to open insurance and medical care to competition and give consumers more choices.
Both the Republican majorities in Concord and Congress have acted to make hospital billing more transparent, allow “right to try” for sick patients, and let people buy health insurance across state lines to improve competition.
Elected Republicans were alone in this effort to curb costs, and I've never seen even one Democrat attend a House Business Caucus meeting. Not one.
And Republicans have also been supporting a low-cost version of net metering aimed at getting long-term electricity costs down. Most importantly, we recognize that 70% of state revenue in New Hampshire comes from business taxes.
A shortfall there could only be made up for through higher property taxes. Our efforts to reopen our economy, reduce the burden of red tape, regulations, and unfunded mandates on our business community have been done partly to save our job base and tax base.
"Smaller government, local control" has been on my campaign signs for years — working to get your property taxes down so that older and disabled folks and even veterans living on fixed incomes are not forced out of their homes.
The homeless crisis in places like California, New York City, Seattle and Portland could be in our future if we don't get on the ball and fight property taxes.
Max Abramson
Seabrook
The letter writer is a Republican representing Rockingham District 37 in the New Hampshire House of Representatives.
