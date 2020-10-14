To the editor:
I am writing to comment on last Thursday’s state representative forum, sponsored by, and reported on by The Daily News.
In that forum, the contrast between the two candidates could not be more striking. Over and over, moderator Richard Lodge asked specific questions about current issues.
Over and over, Amber Hewitt clearly explained her positions with concrete proposals. Rep. James Kelcourse, on the other hand, offered very little specific information about his positions, other than that he believes in “making friends” as the answer to almost anything.
Answering a question about climate change, Ms. Hewitt cited her support for a Massachusetts goal of 100% reliance on renewal energy by 2035 as well as her work with the National Wildlife Federation to encourage offshore wind power and her support for removing the cap on net metering as an incentive to homeowner and business solar power installations.
All Rep. Kelcourse had to say was to mention the sandbags being installed on Reservation Terrace, a project initiated by Mayor Donna Holaday, helpful for the residents of Reservation Terrace, but hardly a visionary approach by the representative.
On the issue of racial injustice, Ms. Hewitt “called for increased accountability for civil rights violations,” and for addressing income inequality and “systemically racist” parts of our society.
In contrast, while the representative expressed support for peaceful protest, all he could say specifically was to stress his support for the police, certainly an admirable position, but hardly addressing the question.
Overall, plaudits to Amber Hewitt for her careful consideration of the issues and her articulate answers to the questions posed by Mr. Lodge.
Carolyn Johnson
Newburyport
