To the editor:
I am sure that Tony Pettigrew had good intentions in his letter to the editor concerning the coronavirus published March 24.
He criticized the media for hyping the situation and avoiding an accurate perspective that served to overstate the real impact and contribute to a sense of panic many feel. He cited statistics on deaths from the flu, heroin overdoses, car crashes, etc., to bolster his case.
The facts presented in the letter are facts, no argument, but as he cites the media for lack of perspective and hype, the critical reader will see that he is guilty of the same shortfalls.
A simple reading of the actual reality of the disease is crucial to any discussion. For example, the coronavirus is spreading much, much more rapidly than any flu or similar disease. In one week, reported cases in the U.S. have increased over eightfold from about 5,600 to about 48,000.
Current efforts involving lockdowns and social distancing will hopefully decrease the rate of increase but if the rate continued for only two more weeks, the U.S. would have over three million cases.
The letter does not mention how rapidly the disease spreads – a trend most likely unseen since the “Black Death” in the 14th century which killed 75 million to 200 million people.
I am in no way predicting a “Black Death” but we need to understand just how dangerous contagions can be. Whether you believe the media is hyping or not, the facts and a little perspective dictate that everyone take simple but truly uncomfortable personal action.
Handwashing, social distancing and living in a lockdown state for a relatively short period of time are inconvenient but will make all of us less likely to be a victim. People worry about the economic impact of these short-term actions but all reasonable experts agree an inability to contain the virus would cause an economic meltdown of epic proportions.
We need only look to China to understand how the virus can be contained. However, China resorted to authoritarian control. My hope is we in the USA, armed with accurate facts and true perspective, can combine individual responsibility with focused action of our government to create a solution.
Did the media hype the Y2K process? In retrospect, yes. Is the media hyping the coronavirus threat? You can make your own conclusions. The media is not the problem. The coronavirus is the problem.
Mr. Pettigrew at least put his thoughts into public view and served a purpose to heighten discussion. I only assert a little more perspective and a greater appreciation for the ferocity of the virus simply dictate aggressive action by each of us right now.
Jim Furneaux
Newburyport
