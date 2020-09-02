To the editor:
Last Friday, Aug. 21, during my regular morning walk, I was surprised to encounter a much more crowded boardwalk than usual.
Surprise turned to curiosity as I began to count the number of people with no masks, not even dangling from a finger, or sticking out of a pocket (as my own might have been earlier in my walk when I had met two people on High Street, and another on Federal Street). I counted 18.
Telling my daughter and husband over breakfast, I wondered why the crowd. Of course, subsequently, reports of the Trump flotilla emerged and that explained both phenomena.
I wondered aloud whether we might see a rise in COVID-19 cases, or if the statistics would even be specific to area. Lo and behold, Friday’s Daily News Page 7 reports a slight rise in cases in Newburyport, Salisbury and Newbury. Interesting!
Clare Keller
Newburyport
