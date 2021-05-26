To the editor:
Like so many organizations over the past year, the Newburyport Council on Aging board, an advisory board, had many reasons to pivot.
It quickly adjusted to Zoom meetings, continued its support of modified activities and changes at the Senior Community Center, participated in the search for a new director, expanded board membership and activity, set some important initiatives, and collaborated with the Friends of the COA.
One board member is working with the city to install a generator for the center. Another writes biweekly articles for The Daily News about available activities and services. Another is exploring with the city the possibility of providing shelter covers at the bus stops frequently used by elderly individuals and those with disabilities.
Several members served on the nominations subcommittee, which conducted a citywide search for new members to fill two available seats. That recruitment effort was met with an enthusiastic response from the community.
Nine individuals with keen interest and exceptional skills applied, suggesting wonderful community interest in the Senior Community Center. Another member is reviewing official COA and board documents.
The nominations subcommittee also recently conducted the election of officers for this coming year, 2021-22. They are: Chris Czernik, chair; Charles Carroll, vice chair; Annie Maurer, secretary/clerk. Additional board members are: Richard Eaton, Rosemary Decie, John Green, Cynthia Muir, Yvonne McQuilkin and Elaine Paglia. Recommended members to mayor and City Council include Theresa Rooney and Erin Sheehy.
The board is always glad to hear from community residents and business owners. If you would like to make contact, please leave a message at the Senior Community Center for Chris at 978-462-0430.
Council on Aging board
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.