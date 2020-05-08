To the editor:
Upon reviewing Newburyport’s Community Preservation ACT (CPA) fund allocations that have been made since 2005, I fully support the decisions that both the CPA committee and the City Council have made with regard to the Clipper City Rail Trail, various city park projects as well as sports/recreational facilities. According to the records posted on the city’s website, nearly $750,000 have been used for parks, including Atkinson Common, Joppa Park, the Bartlet Mall and others. In addition, the city has preserved the WW II Memorial Stadium at a cost of $1.5M and has contributed to the creation and preservation of soccer and track fields throughout the city with over $750,000. This funding represents support of youth programs, historic resources as well as parks and playgrounds located in every area of the city. It demonstrates broad support for city facilities that provide recreational opportunities for all residents.
The Rail Trail has received more than $950,000 in funding, which has leveraged approximately $10M in private and public grants to construct the trail. The latest application from the Planning Office requests an additional $250,000 that will potentially be matched by $2M in state funding. At this time of uncertainty regarding funding and budgets at the local and state level, there is no guarantee that the city will receive any state funds. The City Council has dealt with such uncertainty in the past when voting to approve CPA funds, by stipulating that the grant of funds for a project is contingent on receiving the matching grant from the state. The council can make this same request when it is time for them to vote on the rail trail CPA request for the current year.
Newburyport should be prepared to fund this project that so many cherish and enjoy and that has so successfully received matching funds from the state in the past. I urge both the CPA committee and the City Council to approve funding in 2020 for the Clipper City Rail Trail.
Judy Tymon
Newburyport
