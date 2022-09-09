To the editor:
Ordinance 46 on short-term rentals was submitted to the City Council by Councilor (Jim) McCauley on Jan 27, 2020.
Since that time, the ordinance has been before the Planning Board, Planning & Development Committee, City Council, and K&P law for review. Public hearings were held. Short-term rentals are currently not allowed under our zoning. The purpose of the ordinance is to try and balance having a business in a residential neighborhood. Regulations, definitions, and rules have been debated and reviewed. Licensing, the enforcement part of ordinance, will be discussed next.
The city currently has approximately 90 short-term rentals registered with the state, yet 183 are short-term rentals online. Without hiring a third party company like Granicus, that can collect this kind of data, we really have no way of knowing how many short-term rentals currently are in operation. I calculated 66 on the mainland using the state list. Many of these are not owner occupied. It has been determined by the courts STR are a business and should be regulated. They are not a right of ownership. Residents clearly stated at public comment they do not support non-owner-occupied units.
I frequently hear short-term rentals are needed as we do not have a hotel. We do have six inn’s (96 rooms) in Newburyport and five hotels hotels (333 rooms) in close proximity. The city has a responsibility to carefully balance the number of short-term rentals allowed so that it does not negatively impact our current businesses or our ability to attract a hotel. A hotel with conference center would be a great asset to the city yet I am concerned a saturation of short-term rentals units could discourage an investor from looking at Newburyport.
The proposed amendments by Councilor at large (Connie) Preston were not in the council packet for councilors and residents to read before the meeting. Councilors received them at the council meeting. Attendees tried to follow on screen with difficulty. No opportunity for residents to speak to the amendments.
Allowing amnesty goes against what constitutes have clearly voiced they do not want. McCauley talked to industry experts and other communities regarding the residency requirement. All shared that you need to start strict as you can always review and change later if needed.
I would ask all councilors to support the May version of Ordinance 46 as it includes many compromises (parking, special permit) and the voices of residents who do not want non-owner-occupied units.
Jane Snow
Newburyport
